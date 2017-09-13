Arkansas man accused of sexually assaulting girls, exposing himself

An Arkansas man was released from jail Tuesday on $10,000 bond, a day after he was arrested on rape and sexual assault charges in a case involving two girls, online records show.

Arkansas State Police officials investigated a claim of sexual abuse involving an 11-year-old and her 13-year-old sister between July 15 and Aug. 21, according to a Craighead County sheriff's office report.

After interviewing the victims and their mother, investigators reportedly identified 47-year-old Jeffery Wayne Harlan of Jonesboro as the man who sexually assaulted them.

Harlan is accused of touching the girls inappropriately and exposing himself, among other acts, at the girls' home.

State police contacted the sheriff's office Thursday.

After being interviewed by a Craighead County officer, Harlan was arrested Monday on charges of rape, second-degree sexual assault and sexual indecency with a child, according to the report.