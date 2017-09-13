Authorities: Man nabbed trying to rob just-burglarized pizza restaurant

COVINA, Calif. — Police say a man with a knife tried to rob a Southern California pizza restaurant just a few hours after burglars had already stolen from it.

Covina police Lt. Trevor Gaumer told the San Gabriel Valley Tribune that burglars broke into Pizza Chalet on Tuesday and made off with $1,500.

As the owner was cleaning up after the burglary less than three hours later, the knife-wielding man walked in and demanded money.

The owner flagged down an officer providing extra patrol help.

Gaumer said the suspect, 19-year-old Ernest Ramirez, didn't listen to the officer's order to surrender and fought with arriving officers briefly until he was subdued.

Gaumer said Ramirez was treated for minor injuries.