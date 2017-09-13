Home /
Burglars bust into Little Rock pharmacy, steal prescription medication, police say
This article was published today at 10:23 a.m.
Three intruders broke into a pharmacy inside a building that houses medical offices in midtown Little Rock and made off with prescription drugs, authorities said.
Police were called shortly after 5 a.m. Wednesday to an alarm at the Walgreens inside the Doctors Building, which is located north of Interstate 630 at 500 S. University Ave.
Glass on doors to the building and business had been broken, a Little Rock Police Department report said, noting rocks and blood were found on the floor.
Surveillance footage showed three people enter the building with a container and flee in a black vehicle. The report said they stole an unknown variety of "prescription narcotics."
The intruders had their faces covered and wore gloves, the report noted. It described them as being 5 feet 8 inches tall, but no other descriptors were listed.
No arrests had been made at the time of the report.
HarleyOwner says... September 13, 2017 at 11:16 a.m.
Business as usual for thugs in spite of more cops on the streets.
hogfan2012 says... September 13, 2017 at 12:25 p.m.
Just read an article on MSN that said low-level criminals make $900/week - more than a majority of the hard-working public makes. And they can get that done in one 30-minute burglary a week!!!!
