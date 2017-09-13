Charges dropped in fatal shooting

BLYTHEVILLE -- Prosecutors have dropped capital-murder charges filed against a Blytheville man who had been accused in a December shooting death.

Charges were dropped Monday against Travis Young, who had been accused in the Dec. 19 killing of 52-year-old Dennis Moore.

Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Curtis Walker declined to comment on the case. But Young's attorney, Birc Morledge, told the Blytheville Courier News that a witness stepped forward to say that she'd misidentified Young in a photo lineup.

Morledge said police did not tell defense attorneys that the woman had recanted her statement.

Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson said the department will look into any errors that may have occurred during the investigation.

State Desk on 09/13/2017