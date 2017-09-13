Crystal Bridges founder Alice Walton announces new art foundation; 'cultural treasures' should be 'available to all,' she says

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art founder Alice Walton on Wednesday announced a new foundation that will work to expand access to American art with a focus on sharing pieces between different collections and institutions.

In a statement marking the creation of the Art Bridges foundation, Walton said the "country’s significant works of art should be available for all to see and enjoy."

“Outstanding artworks are in museum vaults and private collections; let’s make that art available to everyone, and provide a way to experience these cultural treasures,” she added.

Art Bridges will develop a variety of partnerships that will result in arrangements ranging from sharing of individual pieces to "fully developed exhibitions" and "funding for in-depth educational and interpretive materials," the statement said.

Museums including Crystal Bridges, Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Smithsonian American Art Museum and the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum are already exploring such partnerships, the statement noted. Others have received loaned artwork from the Art Bridges collection.

