Arkansas high school student dies on school bus, district officials say

A student at an Arkansas high school died of unknown causes on a school bus that was taking pupils home Monday, the district said.

On its Facebook page, the Paragould Pride Band identified the student as Dacota Chamberlain, a sophomore trombone player.

“Dacota will be dearly missed. … Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” the post reads in part.

The exact circumstances of Chamberlain’s death were not known Wednesday.

In a statement, Paragould School District Superintendent Debbie Smith wrote with “great sadness” of Chamberlain’s “sudden” death.

“While the death of the student is tragic, we want to be respectful to the student’s family, and will not be able to provide additional comments at this time,” Smith said.

Counselors have been made available at Paragould High School to provide grief support, according to the district.