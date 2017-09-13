Fayetteville man charged in sex assault

An Arkansas man remained jailed Tuesday, days after being arrested in the sexual assault of a boy, authorities say.

According to a preliminary report from the Fayetteville Police Department, officers began investigating in late August after a boy told them that Daniel Ryan Parsons, 28, had raped him three times.

When the boy was reported as a runaway Friday, an officer went to Parsons' home in Fayetteville to investigate.

Parsons said the boy was not there, but an officer reportedly became suspicious when he noticed the man was looking over his shoulder into the apartment and "breathing rapidly."

Though Parsons initially refused to let the officer inside, he eventually agreed. According to the report, the boy was hiding against a wall.

Parsons was arrested and taken to Washington County jail, where he told authorities that he and the child had been performing sexual acts on themselves and on each other since March or April, the report stated.

As of Tuesday afternoon, he was being held in lieu of a $75,000 bond. He faces charges of second-degree sexual assault and interference with custody.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 16.

Metro on 09/13/2017