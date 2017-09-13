Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, September 13, 2017, 12:46 p.m.

Josh Duggar welcomes baby amid battle over fondling claims

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 12:00 p.m.

josh-duggar-speaks-at-a-rally-at-the-state-capitol-to-urge-the-arkansas-supreme-court-not-to-uphold-a-ruling-that-allowed-gay-marriage-in-the-state

PHOTO BY GAVIN LESNICK

Josh Duggar speaks at a rally at the state Capitol to urge the Arkansas Supreme Court not to uphold a ruling that allowed gay marriage in the state.

FAYETTEVILLE — Reality TV star Josh Duggar has announced the birth of a baby boy a day after a judge halted his lawsuit over the release of information related to allegations he fondled his sisters as a child.

A post on the family website says Mason Garrett Duggar became the fifth child of Josh and his wife, Anna, on Tuesday.

On Monday, a federal judge stopped proceedings in Josh Duggar's lawsuit filed against city officials in Springdale.

Duggar starred on TLC's 19 Kids and Counting until it was pulled from the network in 2015 over revelations Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter. Duggar's parents said he had confessed to the fondling and apologized.

The 29-year-old previously apologized for a pornography addiction and cheating on his wife.

