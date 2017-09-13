Longhorns pursuing Arkansas commit

Schools are trying to lure Jonesboro offensive tackle Noah Gatlin away from his commitment to Arkansas.

“I’ve had a few schools talk to me, but I just told them I’m 100 percent Arkansas and that’s where I want to be,” Gatlin said.

Gatlin (6-7, 300 pounds) chose the Razorbacks over 17 scholarship offers from schools like Arizona State, Texas Tech, Virginia, Mississippi State, Iowa State and Indiana. Texas is one of the schools contacting him.

“They’ve been sending me a lot of mail,” Gatlin said. “They’ve contacted me a few times. I told them I appreciate it. I have a lot of respect for them, but Arkansas is my team, and that’s where I want to play.”

He graded out at 91 percent and had thee pancake blocks, including one about 10 yards downfield, in the loss to Conway on Friday.

“I play until the whistle,” Gatlin said. “My goal is to put them on their back every time."

Gatlin said he stays in contact with Arkansas coach Bret Bielema, offensive line coach Kurt Anderson and tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr. He’s looking to improve as an individual and team-wise.

“I really want to progress as a player and as a team and kind of lead the way for these guys,” Gatlin said.

Being a future Razorback makes Gatlin a marked man, and opponents see playing against him as an opportunity to make a name for themselves.

“They definitely want to see if they can beat me,” he said. “They talk to me a little bit as well.”