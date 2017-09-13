Mariners rout Rangers as wild card hopefuls meet

MARINERS 10, RANGERS 3

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Kyle Seager put himself in some elite Seattle Mariners company with another big blast against Texas.

Seager and Ben Gamel both hit three-run home runs to help power the Mariners to a 10-3 victory Tuesday night in a matchup of wild card hopefuls.

"We've been in some tight ball games, and haven't quite been able to get over the hump," Seager said. "So it's nice to get a bunch of runs early and kind of let everything settle down."

The Mariners led 7-1 after Seager went deep in the third for his 150th career home run. He became only the third player to reach 150 home runs with the Mariners before turning 30 -- joining Alex Rodriguez (696 career home runs) and Hall of Fame outfielder Ken Griffey Jr. (630).

Seager's 22 home runs against the Rangers are his most against any team, and matched Mike Trout and Adam Lind for the most by an active player against Texas.

Texas (72-72) and Seattle (72-73) have split the first two games of their four-game series. The Rangers dropped three games behind Minnesota for the American League's second wild card, while the Mariners remained 3 1/2 back after the Twins also won.

Mariners Manager Scott Servais said he felt his team, with 17 games left, responded well after a meeting before Tuesday's game.

"I thought we did get after it," Servais said. "It's too late if you wait till there's five or six games left, so you've got to win them all. Our guys are focused."

Marco Gonzales (1-1), traded from St. Louis to Seattle on July 21, got his first victory in six starts for Seattle. The lefty struck out 6 while allowing 3 runs over 5 innings, his longest outing this season.

Miguel Gonzalez (7-11), pulled after Seager's home run, made his second start overall and first at home for the Rangers since being acquired Aug. 31 from the Chicago White Sox. He allowed 7 runs and 7 hits while recording only 7 outs.

ROYALS 4, WHITE SOX 3 Brandon Moss hit a grand slam in the first inning for his third consecutive game with a home run, powering Kansas City to a victory over visiting Chicago.

BLUE JAYS 3, ORIOLES 2 Richard Urena singled home the winning run in the ninth inning and host Toronto rallied to beat Baltimore, handing the slumping Orioles their sixth consecutive loss.

RAYS 2, YANKEES 1 Adeiny Hechavarria hit a tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning off Sonny Gray and visiting Tampa Bay, playing as the home team in a series relocated to Citi Field because of Hurricane Irma, beat New York.

RED SOX 11, ATHLETICS 1 Mookie Betts hit two home runs and a two-run triple, and host Boston rolled past Oakland.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CARDINALS 13, REDS 4 Paul DeJong homered, Yadier Molina drove in three runs and host St. Louis outslugged Cincinnati.

BRAVES 8, NATIONALS 0 Freddie Freeman hit a three-run home run off Gio Gonzalez and Julio Teheran threw seven shutout innings as Atlanta cruised to a victory over host Washington.

PHILLIES 9, MARLINS 8 (15) Nick Williams hit a walk-off, two-out double in the bottom of the 15th inning, scoring Aaron Altherr as Philadelphia came from behind to defeat visiting Miami.

BREWERS 5, PIRATES 2 Eric Thames hit his 29th home run, Domingo Santana went 3 for 4 with two RBI and host Milwaukee beat Pittsburgh.

CUBS 8, METS 3 Kris Bryant hit a three-run home run, Jose Quintana pitched seven effective innings and Chicago beat visiting New York for a sorely needed victory.

ROCKIES 4, DIAMONDBACKS 2 Carlos Gonzalez, heating up for the stretch run after a subpar season at the plate, homered twice and Colorado won its sixth game in a row, beating host Arizona.

INTERLEAGUE

TWINS 16, PADRES 0 Jason Castro homered twice, Brian Dozier was a double from the cycle and host Minnesota pounded San Diego. Minnesota hit a season-high seven home runs, setting a Target Field record for most home runs in a game, to back another strong start from Kyle Gibson. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the Twins set a major league record by homering in each of the first seven innings.

Sports on 09/13/2017