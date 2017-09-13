Month after woman's body found near Little Rock road, police release information on search for car

Little Rock police on Wednesday said that they are searching for a car linked to the city's 38th homicide of the year.

In a news release posted to Twitter, police wrote that 50-year-old Tina Moody of Little Rock was last seen Aug. 1 getting into a vehicle described as a 1998 to 2000 silver Honda Accord with spoilers on the trunk and sunroof.

Footage reportedly shows the vehicle then heading south on Martin Luther King Drive.

Moody's body was found in the 5800 block of South Shackleford Road shortly before 6:30 a.m. Aug. 2. Police said then that they believe Moody was left at the location overnight.

No arrests have been made in the slaying. There have been 45 homicides in Arkansas' capital city so far this year.