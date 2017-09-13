Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, September 13, 2017, 4:44 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Month after woman's body found near Little Rock road, police release information on search for car

By Jillian Kremer

This article was published today at 3:06 p.m.

police-say-50-year-old-tina-moody-of-little-rock-was-last-seen-getting-into-this-car-before-she-was-found-dead-the-next-day

PHOTO BY LITTLE ROCK POLICE DEPARTMENT

Police say 50-year-old Tina Moody of Little Rock was last seen getting into this car before she was found dead the next day.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


Little Rock police on Wednesday said that they are searching for a car linked to the city's 38th homicide of the year.

In a news release posted to Twitter, police wrote that 50-year-old Tina Moody of Little Rock was last seen Aug. 1 getting into a vehicle described as a 1998 to 2000 silver Honda Accord with spoilers on the trunk and sunroof.

Footage reportedly shows the vehicle then heading south on Martin Luther King Drive.

[HOMICIDE MAP: Interactive map of killings in Little Rock, North Little Rock this year]

Moody's body was found in the 5800 block of South Shackleford Road shortly before 6:30 a.m. Aug. 2. Police said then that they believe Moody was left at the location overnight.

No arrests have been made in the slaying. There have been 45 homicides in Arkansas' capital city so far this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Month after woman's body found near Little Rock road, police release information on search for car

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online