BENGALS

'Pacman' returns

Adam "Pacman" Jones watched on television and winced as the Bengals stumbled through one of their worst season openers.

He's back from his NFL suspension aiming to help them get beyond it.

The cornerback served a one-game suspension for his offseason arrest and misdemeanor conviction. He was activated Tuesday and will start against the Texans at Paul Brown Stadium on Thursday night.

The Bengals lost to the Ravens 20-0, the first time in their history that they were blanked in a season opener at home. Most of the issues involved the offense -- Andy Dalton had five turnovers -- but the young defense had bad moments as well.

Linebacker Vontaze Burfict has two games left on his latest NFL suspension.

JAGUARS

Robinson on IR

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have placed receiver Allen Robinson on injured reserve and signed receiver Max McCaffrey off New Orleans' practice squad.

Robinson tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee Sunday at Houston and will have season-ending surgery.

McCaffrey is the son of retired NFL receiver Ed McCaffrey and the brother of Carolina Panthers rookie running back Christian McCaffrey.

Max McCaffrey signed with the Oakland Raiders as an undrafted rookie free agent last year. He also spent time with Green Bay and New Orleans. The Packers waived McCaffrey during final roster cuts earlier this month, and the Saints signed him to their practice squad the following day.

McCaffrey started 38 games during his four-year career at Duke, where he caught 117 passes for 1,341 yards and 12 touchdowns.

BILLS

LB Jenkins signed

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills have added much-needed experience and depth at linebacker by signing free agent Jelani Jenkins.

The 25-year-old started 34 games over the previous three seasons with the Miami Dolphins before signing with Oakland in March. Jenkins was pegged to compete for a starting job but never made the Raiders' season-opening roster. He was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 2 because of an undisclosed injury, and then released two days later.

Jenkins enters his fifth season after being selected by Miami in the fourth round of the 2013 draft. He joins a thin linebacker group consisting of three rookie backups, including Tanner Vallejo, who is sidelined by a knee injury.

Buffalo opened room on its roster by releasing cornerback Greg Mabin.

The team also shuffled practice squad receivers by signing Malachi Dupre and releasing Daikiel Shorts.

The Bills (1-0) play at Carolina (1-0) on Sunday.

LIONS

New punter signed

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- The Detroit Lions have signed punter Jeff Locke after Kasey Redfern went down with a knee injury in the season opener.

The Lions announced Tuesday they were putting Redfern and offensive tackle Corey Robinson on injured reserve. Robinson has a foot injury.

Detroit also signed offensive tackle Emmett Cleary.

With punter Sam Martin on the non-football injury list, the Lions went with Redfern in their 35-23 victory over Arizona last weekend, but he was injured in the first quarter and kicker Matt Prater had to take over punting duties.

Locke spent time with Indianapolis this preseason after four seasons with Minnesota.

RAMS

OT Lucas signed

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Rams have signed offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas, who spent the past three seasons with the Detroit Lions.

The Rams waived offensive lineman J.J. Dielman and defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson on Tuesday to make room. Los Angeles also dropped offensive lineman Jake Eldrenkamp from the practice squad.

The 6-foot-9 Lucas played in 35 games and started 6 over the last 3 years with the Lions, who acquired him as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas State in 2014. He was released earlier in the month after Detroit was awarded two players on waiver claims.

Dielman and Jefferson both were inactive for the Rams' season-opening blowout of Indianapolis. Los Angeles claimed both players off waivers earlier in the month.

BEARS

LB Freeman on IR

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Chicago Bears have placed inside linebacker Jerrell Freeman on injured reserve, another hit for a team coming off a three-victory season.

A sixth-year pro, Freeman suffered a pectoral injury and concussion in a season-opening loss to Atlanta on Sunday.

Freeman led Chicago with 110 tackles -- a team-high 86 solo -- last season. He was with the Colts from 2012-2015.

The Bears also placed receiver Kevin White on injured reserve for the third consecutive season Tuesday because of a broken shoulder. Receiver Tanner Gentry and linebacker Jonathan Anderson were promoted from the practice squad.

Nick Kwiatkoski figures to replace Freeman in the lineup.

The Bears -- last in the NFC North in 2016 -- visit Tampa Bay this week.

At a glance

NFL Schedule

All times Central

Thursday's Game

Houston at Cincinnati, 7:25 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia at Kansas City, noon

Arizona at Indianapolis, noon

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, noon

Cleveland at Baltimore, noon

New England at New Orleans, noon

Chicago at Tampa Bay, noon

Buffalo at Carolina, noon

Tennessee at Jacksonville, noon

NY Jets at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.

Miami at LA Chargers, 3:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.

Washington at LA Rams, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Game

Detroit at NY Giants, 7:30 p.m.

Sports on 09/13/2017