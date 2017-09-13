Gunshot shrapnel injures man's heel

A 43-year-old Arkansas man was injured Monday night when his ex-girlfriend's brother opened fire on him as he drove away from a Little Rock residence, authorities said.

According to a Little Rock Police Department report, Roger Palton of Scott suffered a minor injury on his left heel when he was hit by shrapnel from a gunshot about 7 p.m. in the 900 block of Calhoun Street, which is west of Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field.

Palton told investigators that he went to the home to pick up his daughter from his ex-girlfriend and encountered his ex-girlfriend's brother, Cedric Bell II, in the front yard.

Palton and Bell "have had previous altercations concerning the treatment of his daughter," the report said.

As Bell appeared to be getting something out of a vehicle, Palton became concerned and started to back away in his pickup, police said.

Bell then "produced an unknown type rifle ... and began to fire the weapon at" Palton, the report said.

The report did not indicate whether Palton had picked up his daughter.

Palton drove to Baptist Hospital Medical Center in North Little Rock for treatment of his wound, police said.

Bell was identified in the report as a suspect. He was not listed as having been arrested.

Metro on 09/13/2017