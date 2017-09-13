Police investigating after body found in parked vehicle outside Arkansas hospital

Police are investigating after a person was found dead in a vehicle parked outside an Arkansas hospital.

Officers were called around 11:10 a.m. Wednesday to Northwest Medical Center in Springdale in reference to a possible unattended death.

The report had been made by hospital staff, according to a news release from the Springdale Police Department.

At the hospital, authorities found a black Mazda 6 in the southwest parking lot. An “obvious deceased body” of a female was inside, the release states.

Springdale police said the deceased person appeared to have been in the car for some time and was found in the driver’s seat with her seatbelt still buckled.

No obvious signs of trauma were found, according to authorities.

The body has been sent to the state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy.