Ravenden woman charged in pot case

A woman faces multiple charges after more than 1.3 pounds of a substance suspected to be marijuana was found concealed along with several weapons inside a storage unit in northeast Arkansas earlier this month, police said.

Investigators initially executed a search warrant at the home of Robyn Christine Stubblefield, 38, on Allen Street in Ravenden, according to a Jonesboro Police Department report.

That warrant yielded "a quantity of suspected marijuana and a glock pistol," police said.

About 1:50 p.m. Sept. 6, a second search was conducted at Brookland Storage, 9447 U.S. 49 in Brookland, where authorities suspected Stubblefield had stored more drugs and weapons, police said.

Inside a plastic tub in the back of the unit, a white trash bag held a second bag that contained marijuana, police said.

Agents also found a glass jar labeled "grape" that contained about 27 grams of marijuana, the report states.

Multiple firearms, including pistols and an AK-47 assault rifle loaded with ammunition, were found in a guitar case and in a green safe, police said. Several boxes of ammunition were located nearby, according to authorities.

The report states that several bottles of prescription medication and a wallet containing four different driver's licenses, each with different addresses for Stubblefield, were found during the search. All of the licenses were in Stubblefield's name, police said.

Stubblefield was arrested on charges of possession of schedule VI controlled substances with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms.

Records show Stubblefield was booked into the Craighead County jail about 10:25 a.m. Sunday and released Monday evening.

