Slurs said in fun, says beating victim
Authorities say a 37-year-old Jonesboro man was beaten and choked after using racial slurs while speaking with another man Monday.
According to a report from Jonesboro police, it happened around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Cate Avenue and South Church Street.
After the victim used the slurs, the other punched him in the face, kicked him in the kidney and choked him, a witness told police.
At St. Bernards Medical Center, the Jonesboro man, who is white, reportedly told police that he had been joking when he used the slurs.
In the report, the attacker was described as a heavy-set white man with a goatee in his late 20s who goes by Mike. The victim said the man is homeless and stays at the Salvation Army.
As of Tuesday afternoon, police had been unable to locate him.
