Police: Authorities open fire in parking lot of Arkansas Wal-Mart after driver rams patrol units

Authorities fired shots at a driver after he rammed two patrol units in a Wal-Mart parking lot Tuesday evening, Arkansas State Police said.

Troopers with the state Highway Patrol Division were asked Wednesday to help the state Parole Board and local law enforcement apprehend a man who had felony warrants and had violated parole, state police spokeswoman Liz Chapman said in an email.

Sometime before 5:25 p.m., the man, 42-year-old Larry Harrelson, was spotted in Huntsville at the Wal-Mart at 157 Gary Hatfield Way, Chapman said. When Huntsville officers tried to block Harrelson's vehicle, he rammed two police units, the release said.

Shots were fired by police, Chapman said. The statement did not disclose how many shots were fired and by how many officers.

No injuries were reported from the gunfire, she said.

Harrelson's vehicle left the Wal-Mart parking lot and headed into town, Chapman said. A state police trooper pulled Harrelson over and arrested him without incident, the release said.

He was not listed on the online Madison County jail roster as of 6:45 a.m.

The Huntsville Police department requested that state police investigate the officer-involved shooting. When it's completed, the Arkansas agency will turn over the file to the prosecuting attorney's office, Chapman said.