Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, September 13, 2017, 10:55 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

SWAT team responding to person barricaded in Little Rock home, police say

By Jillian Kremer

This article was published today at 10:22 p.m.

police-respond-after-a-man-barricaded-himself-inside-a-residence-in-the-2200-block-of-walker-street-in-little-rock-on-wednesday-sept-13-2017

PHOTO BY RYAN TARINELLI

Police respond after a man barricaded himself inside a residence in the 2200 block of Walker Street in Little Rock on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017.


Little Rock police, including the department's SWAT team, responded to a report of a person barricaded inside a home Wednesday night.

Authorities wrote on Twitter that the situation was occurring an an address in the 2200 block of Walker Street, which is in the southwest area of the city.

Dispatch records show officers responded to the area for a call of a "disturbance with a weapon" shortly before 8 p.m.

No injuries were reported, police said. At the scene, a department spokesman said the man barricaded himself in the residence after a "domestic-related incident."

No further information was available as of 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: SWAT team responding to person barricaded in Little Rock home, police say

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online