SWAT team responding to person barricaded in Little Rock home, police say
This article was published today at 10:22 p.m.
PHOTO BY RYAN TARINELLI
Little Rock police, including the department's SWAT team, responded to a report of a person barricaded inside a home Wednesday night.
Authorities wrote on Twitter that the situation was occurring an an address in the 2200 block of Walker Street, which is in the southwest area of the city.
Dispatch records show officers responded to the area for a call of a "disturbance with a weapon" shortly before 8 p.m.
No injuries were reported, police said. At the scene, a department spokesman said the man barricaded himself in the residence after a "domestic-related incident."
No further information was available as of 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
