TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck snarls traffic on eastbound Interstate 630 in Little Rock

A wreck on Interstate 630 has caused major delays on the eastbound highway, stalling traffic for miles.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation said shortly after 7:30 a.m. that the wreck west of Battery Street near Arkansas Children's Hospital had closed eastbound lanes but westbound traffic was not affected.

An Arkansas State Police spokeswoman said the wreck had been cleared as of 7:45 a.m. and lanes that had been closed were reopening. The Arkansas Online live traffic map continued to show stopped traffic all the way to Interstate 430.

It wasn't yet known if anyone was injured, authorities said.

Check back for updates.