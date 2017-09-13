Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, September 13, 2017, 8:15 a.m.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck snarls traffic on eastbound Interstate 630 in Little Rock

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 7:40 a.m. Updated today at 8:02 a.m.

left-the-arkansas-online-traffic-map-shows-stalled-conditions-for-miles-right-a-screenshot-from-the-idrivearkansascom-live-cameras-shows-stopped-traffic-on-eastbound-i-630-photo-by-arkansas-department-of-transportation

LEFT: The Arkansas Online traffic map shows stalled conditions for miles. RIGHT: A screenshot from the IDriveArkansas.com live cameras shows stopped traffic on eastbound I-630. Photo by Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Police work the scene of a wreck on Interstate 630 Wednesday morning in Little Rock.

A wreck on Interstate 630 has caused major delays on the eastbound highway, stalling traffic for miles.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation said shortly after 7:30 a.m. that the wreck west of Battery Street near Arkansas Children's Hospital had closed eastbound lanes but westbound traffic was not affected.

An Arkansas State Police spokeswoman said the wreck had been cleared as of 7:45 a.m. and lanes that had been closed were reopening. The Arkansas Online live traffic map continued to show stopped traffic all the way to Interstate 430.

It wasn't yet known if anyone was injured, authorities said.

Check back for updates.

