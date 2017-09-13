Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, September 13, 2017, 1:02 p.m.

VIDEO: Bret Bielema reviews TCU, talks bye, Texas A&M

This article was published today at 12:50 p.m.

nwa-democrat-gazettejt-wampler-arkansas-coach-bret-bielema-questions-a-referee-during-the-game-against-tcu-saturday-sept-9-2017-at-donald-w-reynolds-razorback-stadium-in-fayetteville-arkansas-lost-28-7

PHOTO BY J.T. WAMPLER

NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. WAMPLER Arkansas' coach Bret Bielema questions a referee during the game against TCU Saturday Sept. 9, 2017 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. Arkansas lost 28-7.


FAYETTEVILLE — Watch as Bret Bielema looks back at Arkansas' 28-7 loss to TCU and discusses the bye week and Texas A&M game.

