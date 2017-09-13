Little Rock
ADVERTISEMENT
Home /
This article was published today at 12:50 p.m.
PHOTO BY J.T. WAMPLER
NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. WAMPLER Arkansas' coach Bret Bielema questions a referee during the game against TCU Saturday Sept. 9, 2017 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. Arkansas lost 28-7.
FAYETTEVILLE — Watch as Bret Bielema looks back at Arkansas' 28-7 loss to TCU and discusses the bye week and Texas A&M game.
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Comments on: VIDEO: Bret Bielema reviews TCU, talks bye, Texas A&M
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.