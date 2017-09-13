Volleyball: Carpenter, Thompson lead Har-Ber to sweep of West

SPRINGDALE -- Springdale Har-Ber trailed Bentonville West 5-0 in the second set, and 5-1 in the third Tuesday night. In neither instance was a timeout called to regroup.

Coach Shyrah Schisler gave her young team a chance to make key changes on the fly, and it responded by claiming a 25-6, 25-15, 25-16 sweep of West (5-8, 1-3 7A-West) at Wildcat Arena.

"(Starting off down 5-0, 5-1) was really good for us," Schisler said. "We've got to learn how to adjust and make the adjustments quickly. They did, and I'm really proud of them for that."

Though the Lady Wildcats (10-3, 3-1) had to battle back from early deficits in the final two sets, they had no issues out of the gate. Jayci Carpenter began the night with one of her match-high eight aces, and Lauren Thompson followed with a kill. Five Har-Ber players finished with at least one kill in the set.

Serve-receive was a strong point as well for Har-Ber, which recorded a season-high 13 aces in the win. West coach Julie Rowan, who's working to find consistency at libero, gave Har-Ber props for its serve game Tuesday.

"With some of the youth and inexperience we have on our team we're having some trouble with consistency," Rowan said. "Our serve-receive was rough, rougher than it usually is."

Thompson tallied a match-high 13 kills and added 10 digs for Har-Ber while Carpenter pitched in with nine kills. Katy Schemel, who returned from an injury sustained last week, recorded eight digs. Schisler was excited to see her team's energy back Tuesday after a tough end to last week.

"I just said that last week wasn't our week," she said. "We had an off week overall. Picking up intensity, I think that was big this week. They came in focused in on Friday. They had a good practice Friday, came in and worked hard this weekend and worked hard on Monday."

Sophomore Kortney Puckett led West with eight kills. Har-Ber travels to face Fayetteville tonight.

Bentonville High 3, Springdale High 0

Bentonville won its sixth straight match and remained unbeaten in 7A-West play with a 25-13, 25-10, 25-18 victory over Springdale in Tiger Arena.

Emma Palasak had 15 kills and 16 digs for the Lady Tigers (10-3, 4-0), who never trailed until Keyarrow Turner's kill put the Lady Red'Dogs (7-3-1, 2-2) ahead 3-2 in the third set. Springdale had a 9-3 lead until Bentonville ran off six straight points, including back-to-back kills by Savannah Riney.

Tymber Riley added seven kills and 12 digs and Grayce Joyce had seven kills and three blocks for the Lady Tigers, while Baylee Barganier chipped in 32 assists.

Turner and Zoe Schmidt led Springdale with four kills and a block apiece, while Kaleigh Breathitt had a team-high 19 digs and Jessie Davis added 13. Annalia Slater contributed two aces and 9 assists.

Rogers High 3, Van Buren 1

Hannah Martin slammed 12 kills to go with nine blocks and four aces to lead the Lady Mounties a 21-25, 25-22, 25-11, 25-20 win over the Lady Pointers in 7A-West Conference volleyball.

Alex Parish added 13 kills, while Madelyn Tauai also chipped in six kills, 12 assists and four aces for the Lady Mounties (7-10, 2-2 7A-West). Libero Makenna Bouma also led with 20 digs. Van Buren dropped to 5-6-1, 1-3.

Fayetteville 3, Rogers Heritage 0

The Lady Purple Bulldogs (7-1, 3-1 7A-West) rolled to a 25-12, 25-7, 25-13 win over the Lady War Eagles.

The Lady War Eagles (3-8-1, 0-4 7A-West) were led by Tayonna Wilson with five blocks. Erica Reaser contributed seven digs.

Siloam Springs 3, Russellville 0

The Lady Panthers won their fourth straight match with a 25-10, 25-8, 25-15 sweep of the Lady Cyclones on Tuesday night at Panther Activity Center.

Shaylon Sharp had nine kills, 10 aces and 12 digs, while Ellie Lampton had six kills, three digs, four solo blocks and three block assists.

Reigan Brown had five kills, while Chloe Price finished with 28 assists for the Lady Panthers (5-9, 3-1 5A/6A District 1), who play at Greenwood on Thursday. Russellville drops to 1-5 overall and 1-3 in district play.

