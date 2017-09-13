Home / Latest News /
Voters support sales tax for jail expansion in 1 Arkansas county
By The Associated Press
MOUNTAIN HOME — Voters in Baxter County have approved two sales tax measures that will expand the county jail and fund Mountain Home's fire and police departments.
Voters on Tuesday approved an eight-month, 1 percent sales tax that will pay for 50 new beds at the Baxter County jail, along with a 0.25 percent sales tax to pay for maintenance and operation of the jail.
In Mountain Home, city voters approved a 0.375 percent sales tax that will support police and fire departments in the city. The Baxter Bulletin reported that tax is expected to generate about $1.7 million annually for the two departments.
Police Chief Carry Manuel said his department hopes to use the tax revenue for code enforcement, animal control, new equipment and, eventually, the hiring of new officers.
