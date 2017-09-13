Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, September 13, 2017, 6:06 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Week 2 scores

This article was published today at 2:24 a.m.

CLASS 7A/6A

Arkadelphia 56, Sheridan 0

Bentonville 47, Bixby, Okla. 28

Bentonville West 48, LR Central 14

Bryant 38, Fayetteville 37 OT

Conway 49, Jonesboro 18

El Dorado 28, Cabot 24

Fort Smith Northside 41, Van Buren 28

Greenwood 49, Fort Smith Southside 0

Jackson, Mo., 49, Marion 42

LR Catholic 34, Jacksonville 17

Mills 28, LR Hall 18

North Little Rock 48, LR McClellan 30

Rogers 21, Claremore, Okla. 3

Russellville 43, Rogers Heritage 20

Searcy 47, Batesville 9

Springdale 34, Alma 19

Springdale Har-Ber 38, Jefferson City, Mo. 0

Texarkana 7, Texarkana, Texas 0

West Memphis 40, Blytheville 0

CLASS 5A

Benton 39, LR Parkview 25

De Queen 49, Nashville 42

Farmington 48, Huntsville 18

Forrest City 20, Pine Bluff Dollarway 16

Greenbrier 34, Heber Springs 21

Hamburg 14, Camden Fairview 12

Harrison 48, Siloam Springs 12

Mena 29, Hot Springs 18

Morrilton 51, LR Fair 13

Monticello 28, Magnolia 27

Nettleton 42, Mountain Home 0

Ozark 42, Clarksville 28

Pine Bluff 43, Watson Chapel 7

Pocahontas 42, Paragould 24

Pottsville 47, Vilonia 27

Pulaski Academy 56, Memphis Ridgeway 20

Sylvan Hills 48, Hot Springs Lakeside 22

Valley View 32, Rivercrest 29

Wynne 46, Maumelle 7

CLASS 4A

Ashdown 46, Hope 7

Bauxite 23, Glen Rose 22

Beebe 34, Lonoke 13

Booneville 28, Gravette 13

Clinton 34, Berryville 0

DeWitt 54, Carlisle 16

Dover 36, Two Rivers 0

Gentry 56, Decatur 7

Harrisburg 48, Marked Tree 34

Helena-West Helena 62, Marianna 12

Joe T. Robinson 40, Central Arkansas Christian 7

Lake Hamilton 56, Malvern 27

LR Christian 40, Shiloh Christian 20

Melbourne 48, Cave City 19

Park Hill (Okla.) Keys 34, Lincoln 16

Pottsville 47, Vilonia 27

Prairie Grove 41, Vian, Okla. 21

Rison 55, Baptist Prep 0

Riverview 48, Highland 6

Southside Batesville 21, Bald Knob 14

Waldron 29, Cedarville 0

Warren 27, Stuttgart 13

White Hall 50, Crossett 14

CLASS 3A

Bismarck 28, Poyen 16

Brookland 42, Corning 22

Centerpoint 14, Magnet Cove 13, OT

Charleston 42, Episcopal Collegiate 6

Conway Christian 42, Mountain View 14

Dardanelle 49, Paris 7

Drew Central 41, Woodlawn 13

Dumas 22, McGehee 20

Earle 46, Cedar Ridge 28

Elkins 42, West Fork 6

Fouke 78, Hermitage 0

Fountain Lake 35, Benton Harmony Grove 7

Genoa Central 42, Lafayette County 27

Greenland 32, Mansfield 7

Gurdon 44, Dierks 8

Harding Academy 49, Smackover 21

Jonesboro Westside 35, Hoxie 27

Lamar 42, Subiaco Academy 0

Mayflower 49, Perryville 19

Mount Ida 28, Jessieville 6

Newport 47, Greene County Tech 15

Osceola 29, Gosnell 28

Pierce City, Mo. 35, Green Forest 7

Piggott 66, Portageville, Mo., 8

Prescott 41, Camden Harmony Grove 20

Rose Bud 44, Marshall 28

Star City 52, Lake Village 26

Trumann 42, Manila 14

CLASS 2A

Atkins 44, Bigelow 15

Barton 56, Cross County 16

Bearden 36, Hector 28

Danville 42, Lavaca 14

East Poinsett County 14, Walnut Ridge 6

Hampton 14, Fordyce 12

Hazen 52, Clarendon 22

Horatio 42, Murfreesboro 6

Johnson County Westside 12, Western Yell County 7

Junction City 50, England 0

McCrory 37, Des Arc 18

Midland 20, Quitman 0

Mountain Pine 8, Cutter Morning Star 7

Mountainburg 33, Hackett 30

Palestine-Wheatley 47, Brinkley 8

Parkers Chapel 40, Spring Hill 0

Salem 22, Yellville-Summit 18

Strong 26, Mineral Springs 20

OPEN Foreman, Marvell

Print Headline: Week 2 scores

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Week 2 scores

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online