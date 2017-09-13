Week 2 scores

CLASS 7A/6A
Arkadelphia 56, Sheridan 0
Bentonville 47, Bixby, Okla. 28
Bentonville West 48, LR Central 14
Bryant 38, Fayetteville 37 OT
Conway 49, Jonesboro 18
El Dorado 28, Cabot 24
Fort Smith Northside 41, Van Buren 28
Greenwood 49, Fort Smith Southside 0
Jackson, Mo., 49, Marion 42
LR Catholic 34, Jacksonville 17
Mills 28, LR Hall 18
North Little Rock 48, LR McClellan 30
Rogers 21, Claremore, Okla. 3
Russellville 43, Rogers Heritage 20
Searcy 47, Batesville 9
Springdale 34, Alma 19
Springdale Har-Ber 38, Jefferson City, Mo. 0
Texarkana 7, Texarkana, Texas 0
West Memphis 40, Blytheville 0
CLASS 5A
Benton 39, LR Parkview 25
De Queen 49, Nashville 42
Farmington 48, Huntsville 18
Forrest City 20, Pine Bluff Dollarway 16
Greenbrier 34, Heber Springs 21
Hamburg 14, Camden Fairview 12
Harrison 48, Siloam Springs 12
Mena 29, Hot Springs 18
Morrilton 51, LR Fair 13
Monticello 28, Magnolia 27
Nettleton 42, Mountain Home 0
Ozark 42, Clarksville 28
Pine Bluff 43, Watson Chapel 7
Pocahontas 42, Paragould 24
Pottsville 47, Vilonia 27
Pulaski Academy 56, Memphis Ridgeway 20
Sylvan Hills 48, Hot Springs Lakeside 22
Valley View 32, Rivercrest 29
Wynne 46, Maumelle 7
CLASS 4A
Ashdown 46, Hope 7
Bauxite 23, Glen Rose 22
Beebe 34, Lonoke 13
Booneville 28, Gravette 13
Clinton 34, Berryville 0
DeWitt 54, Carlisle 16
Dover 36, Two Rivers 0
Gentry 56, Decatur 7
Harrisburg 48, Marked Tree 34
Helena-West Helena 62, Marianna 12
Joe T. Robinson 40, Central Arkansas Christian 7
Lake Hamilton 56, Malvern 27
LR Christian 40, Shiloh Christian 20
Melbourne 48, Cave City 19
Park Hill (Okla.) Keys 34, Lincoln 16
Prairie Grove 41, Vian, Okla. 21
Rison 55, Baptist Prep 0
Riverview 48, Highland 6
Southside Batesville 21, Bald Knob 14
Waldron 29, Cedarville 0
Warren 27, Stuttgart 13
White Hall 50, Crossett 14
CLASS 3A
Bismarck 28, Poyen 16
Brookland 42, Corning 22
Centerpoint 14, Magnet Cove 13, OT
Charleston 42, Episcopal Collegiate 6
Conway Christian 42, Mountain View 14
Dardanelle 49, Paris 7
Drew Central 41, Woodlawn 13
Dumas 22, McGehee 20
Earle 46, Cedar Ridge 28
Elkins 42, West Fork 6
Fouke 78, Hermitage 0
Fountain Lake 35, Benton Harmony Grove 7
Genoa Central 42, Lafayette County 27
Greenland 32, Mansfield 7
Gurdon 44, Dierks 8
Harding Academy 49, Smackover 21
Jonesboro Westside 35, Hoxie 27
Lamar 42, Subiaco Academy 0
Mayflower 49, Perryville 19
Mount Ida 28, Jessieville 6
Newport 47, Greene County Tech 15
Osceola 29, Gosnell 28
Pierce City, Mo. 35, Green Forest 7
Piggott 66, Portageville, Mo., 8
Prescott 41, Camden Harmony Grove 20
Rose Bud 44, Marshall 28
Star City 52, Lake Village 26
Trumann 42, Manila 14
CLASS 2A
Atkins 44, Bigelow 15
Barton 56, Cross County 16
Bearden 36, Hector 28
Danville 42, Lavaca 14
East Poinsett County 14, Walnut Ridge 6
Hampton 14, Fordyce 12
Hazen 52, Clarendon 22
Horatio 42, Murfreesboro 6
Johnson County Westside 12, Western Yell County 7
Junction City 50, England 0
McCrory 37, Des Arc 18
Midland 20, Quitman 0
Mountain Pine 8, Cutter Morning Star 7
Mountainburg 33, Hackett 30
Palestine-Wheatley 47, Brinkley 8
Parkers Chapel 40, Spring Hill 0
Salem 22, Yellville-Summit 18
Strong 26, Mineral Springs 20
OPEN Foreman, Marvell
Print Headline: Week 2 scores
