Wednesday, September 13, 2017, 6:32 p.m.

Closed since June, west Little Rock movie theater remains shut; no timeframe for reopening given

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 5:03 p.m.

a-new-sign-is-put-into-place-march-10-2017-at-the-amc-theatres-location-in-the-fiesta-square-shopping-center-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY ANDY SHUPE/NWA DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE

A new sign is put into place March 10, 2017, at the AMC Theatres location in the Fiesta Square shopping center in Fayetteville.


About two months after its planned opening, renovation work continues on west Little Rock’s yet-to-open AMC movie theater.

The multi-screen theater at the Promenade at Chenal closed in early June and was set to open by mid-July under the new branding, with renovation work ongoing through the end of the year.

A spokeswoman for Red Development LLC, the shopping center’s owner, said Wednesday that the commercial real estate company was still waiting on a timeline from Leawood, Kan.-based chain AMC.

“We hope to have more information soon and I assure you we’ll be sharing as soon as we have it available,” said Bethany Siems, Red Development marketing director, in an emailed statement.

The future AMC location had previously been operated by B&B Theatres of Gladstone, Mo.

A reason for the delay in reopening was not given.

AMC Theatres currently operates six other movie theaters in Arkansas. Those locations are in Batesville, Bella Vista, Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Harrison and Hot Springs.

