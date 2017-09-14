Home / Latest News /
Arkansan accused of having sex with teenager
This article was published today at 1:23 p.m.
An 18-year-old Arkansan is accused of having sex with a teenager he had met at a school event.
Landon Worsham faces one count of sexual indecency with a child, the affidavit filed in Pope County Circuit Court states. Worsham waived his arraignment and entered a plea of not guilty to the charge in a court document filed Wednesday.
Worsham met the 14-year-old victim at a baseball game while she was in the eighth grade. At that point, he was a high school senior, authorities said.
On two occasions in June, Worsham reportedly snuck into the girl’s bedroom and had sex with her without her parents knowing.
The two had started communicating through text and via an Instagram account, the sheriff’s office said.
During a search of the girl’s phone, officers found messages in which Worsham said he thought she was cute but knew she would “be jailbait due to her age and they could not talk about their relationship,” the affidavit states.
Worsham also reportedly cited the possibility of him having to register as a sex offender if their conversations and relationship continued.
LRDawg says... September 14, 2017 at 2:11 p.m.
Lock him up and throw away the key! Sex crimes are rampant in this state....95% white. Maybe it would stop if parents are sharing the same punishments as these perps. These "parents" should be charged with neglect
