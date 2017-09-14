4-star prospect comfortable with Neighbors' program

Several things impressed highly regarded combination guard Rokia Doumbia on her official visit to Arkansas over the weekend, but the people of the school seemed to standout the most.

“How the team was-a group of good girls,” Her guardian Danny Doyle said. ”She really enjoyed spending time with them and felt really comfortable and just enjoyed the people. The campus is obviously beautiful and the people are great. I think the resources there are really good. The academic advisor was awesome.”

Doumbia, 5-9 of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida will now look to visit Vanderbilt on Sept. 22, Oklahoma on Oct. 6 and TCU on Oct. 13. She’ll likely decide from Southern Cal, Tennessee or Georgia Tech for the fifth visit.

ESPN rates her a 4-star prospect, the No. 26 point guard and No. 94 overall prospect in the nation for the 2018 class. Doumbia, who attended Coach Mike Neighbors' Elite camp in June, is considering studying pre-med or engineering in college.

She moved to the United States in November of 2015 from Mali in Western Africa.

Whether the visit to Arkansas is enough to gain her signature likely won’t be known until she completes her five official visits.

“I think it’s just so hard to tell,” Doyle said. I think she’s a really smart girl and she knows you’re going to walk away from a visit feeling like ‘Oh this is the one’. Not that she felt like that by any means but she knows if the goal of the visit is to make you feel really good and she did, but I think she’ll know that when she goes on all five of her visits and reflects and sees where it’s at.”