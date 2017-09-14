5 people injured, girl killed in crash

A girl was killed and at least five people were injured after a sport utility vehicle ran into a stopped vehicle, causing it to crash into another vehicle in Greene County on Sunday morning, authorities said.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on Arkansas 49 in Paragould, according to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report.

A 2016 Ford Fusion and a 2002 Ford Windstar were stopped at a red light in the southbound lane of the state highway, police said. A 2004 Honda Pilot traveling south rear-ended the Fusion, pushing it into the minivan, state police said.

A girl, who was a passenger in the Fusion, was killed, state police said. Her name and age were not listed in the report.

[FATAL WRECKS: Complete coverage of deadly crashes in Arkansas]

Two other people in the Fusion, 27-year-old Kevin Deck and 26-year-old Haley Deck, both of Paragould, were injured, according to the report.

The Pilot's driver, 32-year-old Iftu Glamo of Paragould, and two boys inside the SUV also were hurt, state police said.

The weather was clear and roads were dry at the time of the crash, state police reported.

Metro on 09/14/2017