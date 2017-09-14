Home / Latest News /
Police: Arkansas woman arrested on public intoxication charge at school after picking up granddaughter
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 11:44 a.m.
An Arkansas grandmother was arrested Monday after she appeared drunk near her granddaughter at the child's elementary school, police said.
Around 2:05 p.m., a school nurse at Woodrow Wilson Elementary School in Paragould called the police and said a grandparent was possibly intoxicated, according to a police report. It was Grandparents Day at the school, police said.
An officer went to the school and found a woman, 56-year-old Tammy R. Pillow of Paragould, who reportedly smelled of intoxicants. Next to Pillow was her granddaughter, whom she had checked out of school, police said.
Pillow reportedly told police she had taken pain medication for her jaw and rinsed her mouth with alcohol because she was out of mouthwash.
She was reportedly booked into the Greene County jail on charges of endangering the welfare of a minor and public intoxication.
TravisBickle says... September 14, 2017 at 12:29 p.m.
Yeah, right, she rinsed her mouth out with vodka!
richlin04211114 says... September 14, 2017 at 12:39 p.m.
Once again, you can't fix stupid.
