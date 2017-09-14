Arkansas lineman in critical condition after electrocuted while aiding in Hurricane Irma effort

A lineman from Arkansas was electrocuted and badly burned while assisting with power restoration efforts in Georgia after Hurricane Irma, officials said.

The man was hurt while assisting crews with Georgia Pacific in the town of Ocilla, Ga., which is about 180 miles south and east of Atlanta, said Irwin County Emergency Management Services Director Jerry Edwards.

Edwards said the worker was taken to a burn center in Augusta, Ga., in stable but critical condition. He remained there as of Thursday.

The circumstances surrounding how the man was electrocuted were not given. His identity was also not released.

Ashley West, a spokeswoman for Georgia Pacific, said the worker was not affiliated with the power company.

“The safety of Georgia Power crew and all of the personnel working with us around the clock to restore power for customers following Hurricane Irma is our top priority,” West said in a statement.