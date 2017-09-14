Home / Latest News /
Arkansas man, 21, stopped by drug investigators; 5+ pounds of marijuana found in BMW, police say
An Arkansas man who was transporting more than 5 pounds of marijuana into the Hot Springs area was stopped and arrested after investigators received a tip, police said.
Hunter Edward Mize, 21, of Conway, faces charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported Thursday.
Acting on the tip, authorities on Tuesday stopped a BMW that Mize was driving on Ault Loop, which runs off Arkansas 128 east of Fountain Lake.
Police said Mize admitted transporting marijuana. Several containers holding a combined 5.6 pounds of the drug were found in the vehicle along with a gun and a smoking device, according to a probable cause affidavit cited by the newspaper.
Authorities said Mize told them at the jail that he had been transporting 15 to 20 pounds of marijuana into Hot Springs from Conway each month for roughly six months.
Mize remained in the Garland County jail Thursday with bail set at $35,000.
