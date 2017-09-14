Arkansas man killed, 2 hurt after minivan hits ditch

A 56-year-old Arkansas man was killed after the minivan he was traveling in crossed a highway centerline and hit a "ditch embankment," state police said Thursday.

Gregory Coe of Corning was a passenger in a 2004 Chrysler Pacifica that was headed north about 5:30 p.m. Sept. 5 on U.S. Highway 67 near its intersection with County Road 154 in Clay County, according to a preliminary crash report.

Driver Brittany Hon, 28, reportedly overcorrected after the vehicle ran off the road, crossing the highway's centerline and hitting the ditch.

According to the report, Hon and another passenger — 27-year-old Bruce Coe — were injured in the crash.

State police said conditions were clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

At least 340 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary state police data.