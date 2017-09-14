Arkansas State considering plans to build 2 facilities for disaster preparedness training program

JONESBORO — The board of trustees for Arkansas State University is considering plans to build facilities in Imboden and Walnut Ridge for use in a disaster preparedness training program.

The board meets Friday and will consider long-term lease agreements between the university and the two cities. The Jonesboro Sun reported that the proposed facilities would allow university students and local emergency personnel to practice simulations of emergency situations.

Arkansas State offers a bachelor's degree and an associate degree in disaster preparedness and emergency management.

The proposals call for a training facility to be built at the Walnut Ridge Airport and another to be built on undeveloped land in Imboden.