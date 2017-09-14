Sheriff's office: Arkansan faces stalking charge after woman wakes up, finds him next to bed

An Arkansas man remained in jail Thursday, days after he was arrested on charges stemming from an accusation he broke into a woman's home and stared at her while she slept.

Brandon Jenkins, 35, of Summit was booked into the Marion County jail late Monday on charges of burglary, stalking and harassment, records show.

Authorities say the 33-year-old victim and her husband came to the Marion County sheriff’s office Aug. 27 to report a case of stalking.

Two days before making that report, the woman had reportedly awoken to find Jenkins inside her bedroom clad in a red bandana, according to filings in Marion County Circuit Court.

Jenkins had been making sexual remarks to the victim’s husband about the 33-year-old, the sheriff’s office said. He had reportedly also made explicit comments around the victim’s 10-year-old daughter while she rode a bike.

The victim said she keeps three doors locked at her home out of fear of Jenkins’ possible intentions.

Jenkins is believed to have used a chair and brick placed next to her back fence to get inside the residence, the affidavit states.

Records show Jenkins remained at the Marion County jail as of Thursday afternoon in lieu of $5,000 bond. He has a court date set for Wednesday.