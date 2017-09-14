Home / Latest News /
While being booked into jail, Arkansas woman reveals pipe in undergarment, police say
This article was published today at 11:31 a.m.
An Arkansas woman arrested after being found with a methamphetamine pipe told authorities while being booked into jail that she had a second pipe in an undergarment, according to police.
A Jonesboro Police Department report states that Angel Denise Cude, 45, of Jonesboro faces a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
An officer said he saw Cude walking with two other people around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday on Bridge Street in Jonesboro.
Cude, who reportedly had a previous history of using illegal drugs, was asked by authorities if she had anything illegal in her possession, the report states.
Cude replied that she had an “old pipe” used for meth. Police noted that the pipe had its bulb missing and had burnt residue.
While at the Craighead County jail, Cude told an officer and a jailer that she had another pipe in her undergarment, at which point she retrieved a “glass pipe with brillo.”
Records show Cude remained jailed as of Thursday morning.
Comments on: While being booked into jail, Arkansas woman reveals pipe in undergarment, police say
TravisBickle says... September 14, 2017 at 12:26 p.m.
The more discerning meth/crack heads use Chore boy not Brillo.
richlin04211114 says... September 14, 2017 at 12:32 p.m.
There are some things we really don't need to know.
