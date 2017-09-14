Central Arkansas city's first Chick-fil-A set to open

The opening event for a new Chick-fil-A in central Arkansas is set to include the packaging of up to 10,000 meals for Houston residents affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Chick-fil-A’s restaurant at 113 Commons Drive in Maumelle will host an overnight party starting Wednesday in the parking lot, culminating in the grand opening Thursday morning, according to a news release.

The first 100 eligible adults through the door will win a year of free Chick-fil-A meals, a spokeswoman said. Eligibility rules include patrons having to reside in certain zip codes around the restaurant and completing required tasks.

A children’s book drive supporting various Maumelle elementary schools is also part of the festivities.

Chick-fil-A’s Maumelle eatery, the first in the city, is set to bring about 90 new jobs to the area.

More information about the restaurant opening can be found by visiting Chick-fil-A’s website.