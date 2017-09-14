Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, September 14, 2017, 11:20 a.m.

ESPN says it accepts Hill's apology for Trump tweets

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 9:52 a.m.

espns-jemele-hill-and-president-donald-j-trump-are-shown-in-these-associated-press-file-photos

ESPN's Jemele Hill and President Donald J. Trump are shown in these Associated Press file photos.

NEW YORK — ESPN says it has accepted the apology of its Sportscenter host Jemele Hill for tweeting earlier this week that President Donald Trump was a "white supremacist" and "bigot."

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Wednesday called Hill's comments outrageous and something that could be considered a fire-able offense by ESPN.

The network said in a statement issued shortly before midnight that Hill has a right to her personal beliefs, but not to share them on a public platform that implies she is speaking for the network. ESPN said she's acknowledged that her tweets crossed the line.

In her own tweet , Hill said she regretted that her comments painted her company in an unfair light.

ARMNAR says... September 14, 2017 at 9:59 a.m.

Why apologize for telling the truth?

