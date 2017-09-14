Home / Latest News /
ESPN says it accepts Hill's apology for Trump tweets
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 9:52 a.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
NEW YORK — ESPN says it has accepted the apology of its Sportscenter host Jemele Hill for tweeting earlier this week that President Donald Trump was a "white supremacist" and "bigot."
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Wednesday called Hill's comments outrageous and something that could be considered a fire-able offense by ESPN.
The network said in a statement issued shortly before midnight that Hill has a right to her personal beliefs, but not to share them on a public platform that implies she is speaking for the network. ESPN said she's acknowledged that her tweets crossed the line.
In her own tweet , Hill said she regretted that her comments painted her company in an unfair light.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: ESPN says it accepts Hill's apology for Trump tweets
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
ARMNAR says... September 14, 2017 at 9:59 a.m.
Why apologize for telling the truth?
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.