Jonesboro lineman bombarded with attention from college coaches

Highly recruited junior offensive lineman Darius Thomas of Jonesboro got a taste of what’s to come in recruiting on Sept. 1, the first day college coaches could contact junior prospects via Twitter.

Arkansas, Clemson, Oklahoma, Arizona State and Auburn were about 10 schools to direct message Thomas.

“It was crazy, but it was sweet at the same time knowing people wanting me at their college,” Thomas said.

Thomas (6-6, 327 pounds) has scholarship offers from Arkansas, LSU, Georgia, Auburn, Arizona State, Clemson and others. He’s humbled by the attention he’s receiving from coaches.

“It’s great knowing they want me at their college,” said Thomas, who has graded at 82.5 percent in two games. “It’s crazy getting messages and having to respond every day. I’m just enjoying it.”

He has two schools he’s looking to visit in the near future.

“Most likely a game visit for Notre Dame and Arkansas,” Thomas said.

In between summer workouts and college camps, Thomas found time to mow lawns for extra money each week.

“Probably three, not counting my parents',” he said.

Darius Thomas Highlights