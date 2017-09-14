Home / Latest News /
Little Rock businessmen's fraud case ends in mistrial
By Linda Satter
This article was published today at 5:11 p.m.
A mistrial was declared Thursday in the case of two Little Rock businessmen accused of defrauding a government program that helps service-disabled veterans after jurors remained in their second day of deliberations.
Ross Alan Hope, owner of a Little Rock-based heating and air company called Powers of Arkansas; and his best friend, Mikel Kullander, owner of Kullander Construction in Little Rock; faced 28 felony counts.
They were accused of falsely claiming that a business they formed in 2007, DAV Construction, was owned and operated by a service-disabled veteran, so that it would qualify for million-dollar contracts set aside for veteran-owned businesses.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys John Ray White and Stephanie Mazzanti sought, over the week-and-a-half trial, to prove that the men had the intent to deceive the government from the time they formed business. Defense attorneys — Tim Dudley and former U.S. Attorney Chuck Banks for Hope, and former U.S. Attorney Jane Duke for Kullander — contended that the men never intended to commit a crime.
The federal jury began deliberations Wednesday afternoon and indicated that evening that a verdict wasn't close. Members remained deadlocked shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday, when a mistrial was declared.
Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Little Rock businessmen's fraud case ends in mistrial
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.