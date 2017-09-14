Little Rock Catholic RB named All-Arkansas Preps player of week

Little Rock Catholic junior running back Samy Johnson has been named the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's All-Arkansas Preps player of the week for Week 2.

Johnson rushed for 236 yards and 2 touchdowns on 19 attempts in the Rockets' 34-17 victory at Jacksonville on Friday. He had touchdown runs of 51 and 30 yards, both in the first quarter.

This season, Johnson, the 2016 Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps sophomore of the year after rushing for 1,936 yards and 20 touchdowns on 211 carries, has rushed for 377 yards and 4 touchdowns on 30 carries.

Little Rock Catholic (2-0) will travel to Jonesboro on Friday.

Johnson will be honored at the Little Rock Touchdown Club's weekly luncheon Monday at the Embassy Suites. Former Mississippi, Auburn, Texas Tech and Cincinnati coach Tommy Tuberville, a Camden native, is the special guest.

— Jeremy Muck