Little Rock man accused of shooting at sister's ex-boyfriend surrenders, police say

A Little Rock man accused of opening fire on his sister's ex-boyfriend surrendered Wednesday, police said.

The investigation started around 7:40 p.m. Monday, when police were sent to a hospital and spoke with 43-year-old Roger Palton of Scott. He was injured when his left heel was hit by shrapnel from a gunshot, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Palton had reportedly been shot at around 7 p.m. that day in the 900 block of Calhoun Street, which is west of Clinton National Airport.

Palton told investigators he went to the home to pick up his daughter from his ex-girlfriend but that he encountered her brother, 28-year-old Cedrick Bell II, in the front yard.

Palton and Bell "have had previous altercations concerning the treatment of his daughter," the report said.

As Bell appeared to get something out of a vehicle, Palton started to back away in his pickup, police said.

Bell then reportedly took out a rifle and fired at Palton.

The report did not indicate whether Palton had picked up his daughter at that point.

Palton then drove to Baptist Health Medical Center in North Little Rock for treatment of his wound, police said.

On Wednesday, police spoke with Bell and told him there were warrants out for his arrest. He reportedly told officers that he would surrender in an attempt to clear his name.

Bell was charged with first-degree battery and terroristic act. He was being held at the Pulaski County jail without bail as of Thursday morning.