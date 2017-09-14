Drugs, loaded gun found near children

Police found drugs and a loaded pistol within easy reach of two children at a North Little Rock house, according to a police report obtained Wednesday.

Authorities executed a search at 1204 W. 49th St. and found heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine, along with four handguns and one rifle, according to the report. Two of the five firearms were reported stolen and authorities also found drug paraphernalia during the search, according to the report.

The report said a loaded pistol and drugs were found in the living room within easy reach of two children who live at the residence.

Tyrone White, 40, was arrested and charged with 11 felonies, including maintaining a drug premises, possession of a firearm by certain persons and possession of methamphetamine with purpose.

He was listed on the Pulaski County jail's records Wednesday night.

Suspect kicks out police car window

After being placed in a police vehicle, a Little Rock man kicked out a window as officers struggled with his wife and took her to the ground Tuesday night, according to a report.

Around 9:10 p.m., Little Rock officers spotted a black 2015 Chevrolet pickup heading north at 90 mph on Interstate 430, the report said. Police stopped the pickup just south of the Shackleford Road exit.

The driver, 26-year-old Zachary Ryan Keltner, told the officer he didn't have his license, the report said. He was handcuffed and placed in the back of a patrol unit.

While Keltner was in the car, his passenger, 32-year-old Jessica Leona Keltner Burroughs of Little Rock, got out of the pickup, police said.

Burroughs is Keltner's wife, police said. An object was sticking out of her back pocket, and she told officers it was a pipe.

Then, Burroughs "shoved" her hand into her pants, and officers grabbed her arms, the report said. As they struggled, police pulled Burroughs to the ground.

While police tried to handcuff Burroughs, Zachary Keltner kicked out the rear window and window cage of the police car, the report said.

Keltner was arrested on charges of criminal mischief, drug possession and speeding. Burroughs was charged with felony drug possession, drug paraphernalia possession and resisting arrest.

Keltner was listed as an inmate at the Pulaski County jail Wednesday. Burroughs was not.

Bitten by shoplifter, worker tells police

An employee at a store in Little Rock's South Main district told police she was bitten while confronting someone who concealed a shirt while browsing inside the business.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department were called to a robbery that happened around 12:35 p.m. Tuesday at South Main Creative at 1600 Main St., according to a report.

One of two people who entered the store to browse clothes had hidden a shirt under her jacket, prompting the 53-year-old store worker to confront her, the employee told police.

Authorities said the shoplifter refused to take the shirt out of her jacket and started fighting to get away, at one point biting the employee on her right hand.

An officer noted a round cut on the knuckle of the victim's right hand.

The shoplifter then dropped her wallet, which contained her Social Security card, and headed west from the store with the shirt, valued at $50, police said. It was later recovered.

The report named a suspect, though her name did not appear in jail records as of Wednesday afternoon.

Metro on 09/14/2017