Man charged with arson in fire at Arkansas apartment building, police say

A man has been arrested in connection with a fire at an Arkansas apartment building after surveillance footage linked him to the blaze.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported that George Shamma, 34, of Fayetteville was taken into custody Wednesday on a charge of arson.

Firefighters were called around 2:20 a.m. Sept. 7 to Mountain Ranch Apartments at 474 N. Coral Loop in Fayetteville after residents noticed flames on the second floor. No one was reported injured in the blaze.

The fire is believed to have been started intentionally with an accelerant in the second-floor hallway, according to a report.

Authorities say Shamma was seen in surveillance footage wearing latex gloves and carrying a bottle in a plastic sack as well as an apparent cigarette lighter while walking on the first floor minutes before the fire alarm sounded.

Shamma was released Thursday afternoon from the Washington County jail on $25,000 bond, records show. He has a hearing set for Friday.