Police: Man returns from getting coffee at Little Rock gas station to find gunman in SUV; victim forced to drive, robbed

A 50-year-old Little Rock man returned to his SUV after getting coffee at a gas station near his home to find a gunman inside his vehicle, authorities said.

The assailant and a second robber who got in the vehicle then forced the man to drive about 2 miles east, where they robbed him of his phone, change and keys, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The victim reported it happened about 6:20 a.m. Wednesday as he was returning to his 2000 Ford Expedition at a gas station near the intersection of Chicot and Baseline roads.

"Upon entering his vehicle, [the victim] became aware that an unknown [black male] had gotten into his vehicle and had him at gunpoint," officer Nicholas Maier wrote in the report, noting a skinny white female with a ponytail then "jumped into his front passenger seat and told him to drive."

The victim drove to the 9800 block of Reck Road, where the two robbers demanded his wallet but ended up taking his phone, change from the cupholders, his keys and papers from the glovebox, the report noted. They then got out and into a white, four-door Buick driven by a third person.

Authorities responded there but didn't make an arrest. At one point, the victim's phone was tracked to the area of Central High School, the report said, but a search there also proved unsuccessful.

The gunman was said to stand 6 feet tall, weigh around 190 pounds with a muscular build, brown eyes and short, straight black hair. The other robber in the SUV was said to have medium-length blonde hair. No description of the third person was listed.

No injuries were reported.