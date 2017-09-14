TEXANS

Cushing suspended 10 games

Houston Texans linebacker Brian Cushing, the college star at USC, has been suspended by the NFL for 10 games, his team confirmed Wednesday.

The Texans PR staff tweeted out a statement from the NFL, which read, "Brian Cushing of the Houston Texans has been suspended without pay for the team's next 10 games for violating the NFL policy on performing enhancing substances."

The tweet went on to say, "Cushing's suspension begins immediately. He will be eligible to return to the Texans' active roster on Tuesday, November 28, following the team's November 27 game against the Baltimore Ravens."

It's the second time Cushing has been suspended; he missed four games in 2010 under the same policy. Cushing had won 2009 Defensive Rookie of the Year, an honor which was jeopardized by the suspension. He kept the award after a revote by The Associated Press' awards panel.

Cushing is currently in the NFL's concussion protocol after being injured in Houston's opening loss to Jacksonville.

Drafted 15th overall in 2009 by the Texans, Cushing has long been dogged by rumors of steroid usage, going back to his high school and college days. Yet he is considered among the best high school players ever to come out of North Jersey, and his recruitment to USC was credited for opening up recruiting pipelines to California for other New Jersey players.

RAVENS

Woodhead out 4 weeks

The Ravens got good news on the health of outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith, but they are preparing to be without running back Danny Woodhead for a while.

Ravens Coach John Harbaugh confirmed that Woodhead, who hurt his left hamstring in Sunday's 20-0 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, will be out at least four weeks, but it could be longer.

Woodhead is a candidate to go on injured reserve and be one of two players designated to return. However, that would mean he wouldn't be eligible to play until Nov. 19 against the Green Bay Packers.

The Ravens currently have just two healthy running backs on their roster -- Terrance West and Buck Allen.

Harbaugh acknowledged it's unlikely that Smith, the team's versatile outside linebacker, will play Sunday because of a leg injury. However, he could return the following week against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

If Smith is down Sunday, that could lead to rookie third-round draft pick Tim Williams making his regular-season debut.

BILLS

McDermott rotating linemen

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills rookie Coach Sean McDermott is sticking to his philosophy of rotating defensive linemen to keep them fresh during games.

And that includes resting tackle Marcell Dareus, Buffalo's top-paid player.

Salary doesn't matter after McDermott's approach was evident in the Bills season-opening win against the New York Jets last weekend. Dareus was limited to playing just 34 of 77 snaps, mostly used on first and second down.

Dareus also finished with a stat line that featured all zeroes, the first time that's happened in 87 games for Buffalo's 2013 first round draft pick.

Though it took some time to get used to a reduced role, Dareus said he's fine with McDermott's rotation.

Buffalo travels to play Carolina on Sunday.

JAGUARS

Pair recovering from surgery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars receivers Allen Robinson and Dede Westbrook are recovering from surgery.

Robinson had surgery Monday to repair the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. He tore the ligament while making a catch in the season opener at Houston and was placed on injured reserve. Robinson, in the final year of his rookie contract, will not return this season.

Westbrook had surgery Tuesday to repair a core muscle injury sustained in the preseason. Westbrook also was placed on IR, but could return after the first eight weeks of the regular season. A fourth-round draft pick from Oklahoma, Westbrook led the NFL in receiving in the preseason. A Heisman Trophy finalist and the Biletnikoff Award winner in 2016, Westbrook caught 13 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns in three exhibitions.

