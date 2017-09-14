Outdoors calendar

NOTE For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3869. Information on events also may be emailed to bhendricks@arkansasonline.com.
SEPTEMBER
15 Conway Chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Brick Room Event Center. Alex Smith (918) 407-0288 or smithA123789@hotmail.com
16 Hunter Education Class. Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, 2 Natural Resources Dr., Little Rock. 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. register-ed.com
17 Pocahontas chapter of Ducks Unlimited Greenwing/Varsity Fun Day. Riverfront Park. Arthur Loyd (870) 378-8050 or fallinfeathersduckclub@yahoo.com
19 Springdale Chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. Spring Street Grill. Jerry Stamps (479) 530-6644 or jstamps@4starlimo.com
22 Paragould Chapter of Ducks Unlimited Sponsor/Drawdown. Reynolds Park Bldg. Jerrod Kersey (870) 476-2549 or jleekersey@hotmail.com
25-26, 28 Hunter Education Class. Tyndall Park, Gene Moss Bldg., 913 E. Sevier St., Benton. 6-9:30 p.m. Attendance required all three days. register-ed.com
29 University of Arkansas Chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Pratt Place Barn. Mary Jane Lytle (870) 692-9266 or mjlytle@uark.edu
