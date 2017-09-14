Home / Latest News /
PHOTO: Food processing plant's milk spill turns creek white
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:43 a.m.
TIPTON, Ind. — Authorities say an accidental milk spill at a food processing business ended up turning a central Indiana creek white.
The Kokomo Tribune reported that the change in the hue of Cicero Creek in Tipton was noticed Tuesday, and investigators determined that no more than 300 gallons of milk spilled from the Park 100 Foods plant.
State environmental officials indicate the spill wasn't dangerous.
Crews used hay bales to help contain the milk, and a cleanup company removed about 14,000 gallons of a water and milk mixture from the creek.
Tipton County Emergency Management Director Chuck Bell said the creek was back to its normal color Wednesday.
