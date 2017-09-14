Home / Latest News /
PHOTOS: Pickup crashes into Little Rock home
PHOTO BY BRANDON RIDDLE
A pickup crashed through the front door of a Little Rock home on Thursday afternoon.
Police responded to a call of an accident with injury shortly before 3:45 p.m. in the 6200 block of Boyle Park Road, which is off University Avenue.
At the scene, officers found a black Toyota Tundra that appeared to have struck the front of the residence near the front door. A woman seen lying on the ground at the address refused medical treatment.
