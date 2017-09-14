Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, September 14, 2017, 6 p.m.

PHOTOS: Pickup crashes into Little Rock home

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 4:32 p.m.

police-responded-after-a-pickup-crashed-into-a-little-rock-home-in-the-6200-block-of-boyle-park-road-on-thursday-afternoon

PHOTO BY BRANDON RIDDLE

Police responded after a pickup crashed into a Little Rock home in the 6200 block of Boyle Park Road on Thursday afternoon.

Photos by Brandon Riddle

A pickup crashed through the front door of a Little Rock home on Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to a call of an accident with injury shortly before 3:45 p.m. in the 6200 block of Boyle Park Road, which is off University Avenue.

At the scene, officers found a black Toyota Tundra that appeared to have struck the front of the residence near the front door. A woman seen lying on the ground at the address refused medical treatment.

