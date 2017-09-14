Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, September 14, 2017, 12:59 p.m.

PHOTOS: Record-setting cats share home

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:48 a.m.

will-powers-holds-his-cat-arcturus-aldebaran-powers-on-wednesday-sept-13-2017-in-farmington-hills-mich

PHOTO BY EDWARD PEVOS/ANN ARBOR NEWS VIA AP

Will Powers holds his cat Arcturus Aldebaran Powers on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, in Farmington Hills, Mich.

This undated photo provided by Guinness World Records 2018 shows Cygnus, a silver Maine coon cat, of Ferndale, Mich.

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. — Here's a very tall tail: Two record-setting cats are living together near Detroit.

Arcturus Aldebaran Powers holds the Guinness World Records mark for tallest domestic cat, measuring at about 19 inches. Housemate Cygnus Regulus Powers holds the record for the domestic cat with the longest tail, measuring more than 17 inches.

The cats live in Farmington Hills with Will and Lauren Powers. Guinness said they sought the records to raise awareness about a cat shelter.

Will Powers told The Detroit News that people often want to have photos taken with the cats, so they ask them for donations for the shelter.

He said both cats are about 2 years old. MLive.com reports that Arcturus could keep growing until age four or five.



You must login to make comments.

