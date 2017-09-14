Player's feet wet, not cold, for wedding

When the time is right, it's right. Even if that means getting married in a post-practice ceremony conducted by a football coach at midfield -- in the rain -- with the groom in a sweaty shirt and shorts and the bride in a black dress.

Bishop Woods, a Murray State defensive lineman, and his fiancee, Caitlin Myers, were looking for someone to marry them and, when Racers offensive line coach Brian Hamilton mentioned to Woods that he is an ordained minister, the time -- a Tuesday afternoon -- and the place -- the 50-yard line at Stewart Stadium -- were perfect. With his teammates looking on and Myers shielded by an umbrella, the ceremony was on.

Woods promised to protect Myers from "spiders as well as all other insects, including ones that fly" and love her in health and in sickness, "even if that sickness is caused by mimosas or margaritas or any other cocktails that might become trendy in the future." He also vowed to "have a solid answer for 'what are you thinking about?' at least 50 percent of the time."

For her part, Myers vowed to stand by Woods in health and sickness, "even when that sickness is caused by losses by his team, any team he is coaching, the teams of his children or any team he supports or wagers on" and to "have a solid answer for 'what do you want to eat?' at least 50 percent of the time."

All that aside, there were some pretty serious and touching promises between the two, who have been a couple for three years and welcomed a son four months ago. The two wept at the end of the ceremony as Murray State players cheered.

"We kind of made it up on the fly," Woods, a senior from Atlanta, told ESPN. "Coach Ham is one of my favorite coaches. He's been teaching me a lot of about fatherhood and other things."

And Hamilton, who's pretty good at this whole wedding thing, was only too happy to participate. "You get to be a part of kids' lives," Hamilton said. "It was fantastic for me to share that with them."

A Giant streak

The Cleveland Indians set an American League record Wednesday by winning their 21st consecutive game. Next up: the 1916 New York Giants.

According to an account from The Associated Press, the Giants were a very streaky bunch.

"[The Giants] offset a 2-13 start with 17 consecutive wins on the road, then later set a major league record with 26 consecutive wins during a 31-game homestand at the Polo Grounds.

"The record includes a quirk: a 1-1 tie against the Pittsburgh Pirates in a game that was rained out after nine innings. The teams made up that game as part of a doubleheader the next day, and New York went on to set its 101-year-old record. The Giants ultimately finished fourth in the National League."

Future Hall of Famer Christy Mathewson was in his final year with the Giants. Mathewson, who won 373 career games, was 3-4 with New York in 1916.

Double the fun

The Los Angeles Lakers will retire not one, but two numbers (8 and 24) for Kobe Bryant.

Wrote Janice Hough of leftcoastsportsbabe.com: "Well that ought to debunk the notion Kobe had the biggest ego in the NBA."

Sports quiz

What five college football teams have completed a season 14-0?

Sports answer

Ohio State (2002), Boise State (2009), Alabama (2009), Auburn (2010) and Florida State (2013).

Sports on 09/14/2017