Police investigating report that Little Rock officer urinated in street during SWAT callout

Little Rock police are investigating a report that an officer urinated in the street during a SWAT callout Wednesday night.

Police spokesman Lt. Steve McClanahan said the department is reviewing home surveillance footage that purports to show an officer getting out of his vehicle and relieving himself in the area of 2200 Walker St., east of John Barrow Road.

McClanahan said the officer was among those called to an armed standoff at the address. The standoff began about 8 p.m. after a man reportedly shot at his girlfriend during a dispute at the residence. It ended roughly four hours later in the arrest of Lawrence Faulkner, 59, who was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

McClanahan said police will review whether the officer violated department policies on "conduct unbecoming of an officer" and "actions that reflect negatively on the department." He said he did not know whether a formal complaint had been filed against the officer Thursday.

"It's being evaluated by [the officer's] chain of command and sent to the office of the chief of police," McClanahan said.